Wounded warrior receives one of the highest military police honors

Capt. Luis Avila receives the Military Police Regimental Association's Order of the Marechausse, silver, during a ceremony at the Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Aug. 23. The award is one of the highest honors given to a military police member, and it recognizes a degree of professionalism, high standards of integrity and morality, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Hurd)

Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US