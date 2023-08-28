Capt. Luis Avila receives the Military Police Regimental Association's Order of the Marechausse, silver, during a ceremony at the Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Aug. 23. The award is one of the highest honors given to a military police member, and it recognizes a degree of professionalism, high standards of integrity and morality, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Hurd)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 11:01
|Photo ID:
|7993080
|VIRIN:
|230823-A-EC031-1058
|Resolution:
|3223x2090
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|METAIRIE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|4
Wounded warrior receives one of the highest military police honors
