AK23 continues in Sweden

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, is unloaded at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 25, 2023. Today’s global environment requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. Through collaborative efforts with our Allies and Partners, the U.S. works to provide our forces with the capabilities they need to combat current and future threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Location: LULEå KALLAX AIRBASE, BD, SE