AK23 continues in Sweden

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, is unloaded at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 25, 2023. The U.S. remains steadfast in our shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside our Allies and Partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

