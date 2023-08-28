Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK23 continues in Sweden

    AK23 continues in Sweden

    LULEå KALLAX AIRBASE, BD, SWEDEN

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, is unloaded at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 25, 2023. The U.S. remains steadfast in our shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside our Allies and Partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

