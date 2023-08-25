Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK23 continues in Sweden

    LULEå KALLAX AIRBASE, BD, SWEDEN

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron sit parked at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 25, 2023. Astral Knight 2023 Part 6 incorporates every USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wing. Providing opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations of Finland and Sweden and Baltic nations of Latvia and Lithuania, which builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 10:36
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

