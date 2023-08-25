AK23 continues in Sweden

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron sit parked at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 25, 2023. Astral Knight 2023 Part 6 incorporates every USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wing. Providing opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations of Finland and Sweden and Baltic nations of Latvia and Lithuania, which builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

