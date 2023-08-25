AK23 continues in Sweden

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron sit parked at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 25, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe frequently conducts exercises alongside our Arctic Allies and Partners, which hones the collective ability to rapidly deploy large, combat-credible forces to overwhelm and defeat any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

