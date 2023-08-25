Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes [Image 3 of 3]

    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander (right), shakes hands with Senior Airman Alix Hayes (left), 377th Medical Group public health technician, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 21, 2023. Hayes received the “Airman of the Year” 2022 award for her year-long devotion and hard work that affected hundreds of Kirtland members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 09:52
    Photo ID: 7993002
    VIRIN: 230821-F-RQ117-1001
    Resolution: 4900x3260
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes
    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes
    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Award
    Airman of the Year
    HardWork
    20th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT