Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes

Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander (right), shakes hands with Senior Airman Alix Hayes (left), 377th Medical Group public health technician, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 21, 2023. Hayes received the “Airman of the Year” 2022 award for her year-long devotion and hard work that affected hundreds of Kirtland members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay.)

