Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes [Image 2 of 3]

    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Alix Hayes, 377th Medical Group public health Technician, gives a speech after receiving the “Airman of the Year” award at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 21, 2023. Airmen nominated for the “Airman of the Year” award are representatives of each major command who have been selected as Airmen who exemplify superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 09:52
    Photo ID: 7993001
    VIRIN: 230821-F-RQ117-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes
    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes
    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Award
    Airman of the Year
    Hardwork
    20th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT