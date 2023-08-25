Senior Airman Alix Hayes, 377th Medical Group public health Technician, gives a speech after receiving the “Airman of the Year” award at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 21, 2023. Airmen nominated for the “Airman of the Year” award are representatives of each major command who have been selected as Airmen who exemplify superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay.)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 09:52
|Photo ID:
|7993001
|VIRIN:
|230821-F-RQ117-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT