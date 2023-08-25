Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Senior Airman Alix Hayes, 377th Medical Group public health technician, was awarded the 20th Air Force Airman of the Year award for the 2022 fiscal year at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 21, 2023.



Receiving the award came as a pleasant surprise for Hayes, who expressed her gratitude, saying, "I wasn’t looking for any recognition for my work, but I am glad I had the opportunity to represent the Group and the Wing well. My parents and grandparents taught me early on about working hard and having good work ethic."



Hayes took charge of the annual "Food Vulnerability Assessment," a task involving the inspection of six facilities to identify vulnerabilities. Her efforts successfully pinpointed 13 vulnerabilities that could have led to potential 'food fraud' items being sold by external vendors on the base.



Furthermore, Hayes played a crucial role in safeguarding a $20 million food supply, a contribution that contributed to the 377 MDG clinching the prestigious 2022 Air Force Global Strike Command Surgeon General Clinic of the Year award.



Hayes made significant improvements in the medical in-processing system, ensuring that 155 overdue items were addressed for 94 medics, guaranteeing their constant readiness for missions.



Simultaneously, she meticulously audited 119 shops, enabling Kirtland to surpass Air Force standards for the first time in two years. Demonstrating her leadership skills, Hayes led emergency/incident command training for 15 Airmen, and her efforts led to the updating of four contingency checklists, certifying the Group's preparedness for potential disaster relief missions.



Airmen nominated for the "Airman of the Year" award are chosen representatives from major commands, selected for their exceptional leadership, job performance, and personal achievements.



After receiving recognition, Hayes happily shared, “I especially want to thank my husband for always being there for me during the hardest workdays and I want to give an even bigger shoutout to my coworkers and leadership who always pushed me to do better.”



Hayes, who enlisted in the military in 2020, reflects on her journey with deep gratitude for the opportunities the Air Force has provided her. As she looks to the future, Hayes holds ambitious aspirations for her Air Force career, eagerly anticipating the next chapter.

