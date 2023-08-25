Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander (right), and Senior Airman Alix Hayes (left), 377th Medical Group public health technician, pose for a photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 21, 2023. Hayes received the “Airman of the Year” 2022 award for her year-long devotion and hard work that affected hundreds of Kirtland members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay.)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 09:52
|Photo ID:
|7993000
|VIRIN:
|230821-F-RQ117-1002
|Resolution:
|4741x3154
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leader, Role Model, Go-Getter: Senior Airman Alix Hayes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT