Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet

U.S. Army Pvt. Zachary Trakney, a motor transport operator assigned to 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, performs preventive maintenance checks and services on a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicle at Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, on Aug. 28, 2023. The brigade is leading a multi-composition task force, providing sustainment command and control and support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, all part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe.

Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 Location: KALIKI, PL