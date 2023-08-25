Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet [Image 4 of 12]

    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet

    KALIKI, POLAND

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Lorenzo Morris, a motor transport operator assigned to C. Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, starts his Heavy Equipment Transporter vehicle during preventive maintenance checks and services at Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, on Aug. 28, 2023. The brigade is leading a multi-composition task force, providing sustainment command and control and support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, all part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 07:12
    Photo ID: 7992788
    VIRIN: 230828-A-DP764-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: KALIKI, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet
    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet
    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet
    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet
    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet
    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet
    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet
    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet
    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet
    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet
    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet
    Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    logisticians
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT