Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet

U.S. Army Pfc. Meridor Saingelus, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, performs preventive maintenance checks and services on a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicle at Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, on Aug. 28, 2023. The brigade is leading a multi-composition task force, providing sustainment command and control and support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, all part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe.
|08.28.2023
|08.28.2023 07:12
|KALIKI, PL
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
