U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C. Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, assemble in their motorpool to perform preventive maintenance checks and services to their fleet of sustainment vehicles at Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, on Aug. 28, 2023. The brigade is leading a multi-composition task force, providing sustainment command and control and support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, all part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 07:12 Photo ID: 7992787 VIRIN: 230828-A-DP764-1003 Resolution: 5357x3571 Size: 1.76 MB Location: KALIKI, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pyramid Transport Company maintains fleet [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.