    Army’s top two uniformed leaders visit new APS-2 storage, maintenance complex in Poland [Image 4 of 5]

    Army’s top two uniformed leaders visit new APS-2 storage, maintenance complex in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George presents a coin for excellence to David Luntz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s director of support operations, at the Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 26. Luntz was recognized for his efforts supporting the 405th AFSB’s “Pivot to Poland” mission and linked objectives. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Army&rsquo;s top two uniformed leaders visit new APS-2 storage, maintenance complex in Poland

