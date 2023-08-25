Army’s top two uniformed leaders visit new APS-2 storage, maintenance complex in Poland

Photo By Cameron Porter | Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George and Sgt. Major of the Army Michael...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George and Sgt. Major of the Army Michael Weimer tour the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 26. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

POWIDZ, Poland – The vice chief of staff and the sergeant major of the Army toured the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex in Powidz, Aug. 26, and received an LTESM-C capabilities briefing at the facility.



During the site visit, Gen. Randy George – who was nominated in April to be the next chief of staff of the Army and is currently the acting CSA – clearly recognized the state-of-the-art Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 storage and maintenance complex as a model for future APS-2 facilities, said Joseph Scheff, the 405th AFSB deputy to the commander.



“General George said [the LTESM-C] undoubtedly demonstrates our key APS-2 capabilities with our NATO allies and partners,” Scheff added.



George and Sgt. Major of the Army Michael Weimer were led around the LTESM-C by Scheff and other leaders and key personnel, to include the commanding generals of the 4th Infantry Division and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command as well as representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District and U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters.



The 21st TSC’s top leader, Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, focused his discussion with George and Weimer on the LTESM-C’s key strategic capabilities for power projection, stressing maintenance readiness, rail, air and roadway access, plus fuel and ammunition capabilities. Scheff focused his discussion on APS-2 operations and the timeline for occupation of LTESM-C.



The LTESM-C is NATO’s biggest single infrastructure investment in more than three decades. Its capabilities were unveiled in April during a ceremony attended by U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzenzinski, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak, and other senior officials and leaders in the region.



Once fully operational, the LTESM-C will host an entire modernized armored brigade combat team’s worth of APS-2 tactical vehicles and combat equipment. At that point, the 405th AFSB will activate a new battalion – Army Field Support Battalion-Poland – and it will assume mission command of the complex.



George took time while visiting the LTESM-C to recognize two 405th AFSB personnel, presenting coins for excellence to David Griffiths and David Luntz. Griffiths, a 405th AFSB logistics management specialist, was recognized for his work at the LTESM-C plus additional Poland planning logistical support. Luntz, the 405th AFSB’s director of support operations, was recognized for his efforts supporting the 405th AFSB’s “Pivot to Poland” mission and linked objectives.



In addition to visiting the LTESM-C, George and Weimer also traveled to the 405th AFSB’s APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, and the 405th AFSB’s Remote Maintenance and Distribution Cell-Ukraine in Poland.



“The team really came together to develop our messaging and plan our approach with these two key Army leaders. Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Marin took the lead planning our every move and synchronizing our efforts across the 405th AFSB and with our partners at the 21st TSC,” Scheff said. “Our Battalion Mannheim team was well prepared to showcase their efforts supporting current operations in Europe and generating readiness across the theater. Overall, the team provided a seamless overview for the chief and SMA.”



Comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility and supporting facilities, and 58,000 square feet of munitions storage – the LTESM-C demonstrates the commitment and investment of the U.S. with Poland and NATO through enduring agreements to posture resources for rapid deployment and deter potential adversaries.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program in the U.S. European Command area of operations enhances the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly and dynamically employ forces within theater, vastly improving NATO’s deterrence capabilities and readiness posture, reducing deployment timelines, and providing additional combat power for contingency operations. APS-2 equipment may also be drawn for use in training and exercises. The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program and the LTESM-C help to assure allies and partners that the U.S. is committed to the collective defense of Europe.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st TSC, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.