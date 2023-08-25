Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George presents a coin for excellence to David Griffiths, a logistics management specialist with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, at the Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 26. Griffiths was recognized for his work at the LTESM-C as well as additional Poland planning logistical support. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Army's top two uniformed leaders visit new APS-2 storage, maintenance complex in Poland
