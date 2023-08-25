NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, left, from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, and two Finnish air force F-18 Hornets, right, fly in formation in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 24, 2023. The U.S. is committed to maintaining a credible and permanent presence in Europe. The relationships built over the last 74 years provide a strong foundation with strategic access to respond to threats against the United States as well as threats to our NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 08.24.2023
Location: ROVANIEMI, FI