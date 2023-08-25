Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight [Image 4 of 6]

    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, left, from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, and two Finnish air force F-18 Hornets, right, fly in formation in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 24, 2023. The U.S. is committed to maintaining a credible and permanent presence in Europe. The relationships built over the last 74 years provide a strong foundation with strategic access to respond to threats against the United States as well as threats to our NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 10:07
    Photo ID: 7992063
    VIRIN: 230824-F-PH996-1136
    Resolution: 7341x4430
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

