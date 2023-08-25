NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, receives air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 24, 2023. AK23-6 is a U.S.-led exercise that provides the opportunity to integrate with Arctic and Baltic Allies and Partners to build operational readiness and interoperability throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

