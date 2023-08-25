Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight [Image 3 of 6]

    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A Finnish air force F-18 Hornet receives air-to-air refueling from a U.S. KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 24, 2023. AK23-6 is a U.S.-led exercise that provides the opportunity to integrate with Arctic and Baltic Allies and Partners to build operational readiness and interoperability throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 10:07
    Photo ID: 7992062
    VIRIN: 230824-F-PH996-1145
    Resolution: 5288x3405
    Size: 770.39 KB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight
    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight
    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight
    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight
    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight
    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT