    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight [Image 5 of 6]

    NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A Finnish air force F-18 Hornet receives air-to-air refueling from a U.S. KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, while two F-18s fly on the wingside in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 24, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Airmen and aircraft based in the European theater kicked off AK23-6 at initial forward operating bases in Finland and Lithuania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    This work, NKAWTG: Fuel the Fight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

