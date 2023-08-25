Cadets from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy attend all hands with the assembled company of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on July 10, 2023. The cadets conducted a summer internship at the unit to learn about the opportunities available after graduation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 22:48
|Photo ID:
|7991816
|VIRIN:
|230710-G-IA651-3565
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
This work, USMMA cadets visit U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Service Beyond Borders: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy cadets explore opportunities with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam
