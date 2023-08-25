Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMMA cadets visit U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam [Image 2 of 6]

    USMMA cadets visit U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Cadets from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy attend all hands with the assembled company of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on July 10, 2023. The cadets conducted a summer internship at the unit to learn about the opportunities available after graduation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 22:48
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
