U.S. Merchant Marine Academy cadets participate in a wardroom event at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on July 12, 2023. The cadets conducted a two-week internship to explore commissioning opportunities after graduation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 22:48
|Photo ID:
|7991818
|VIRIN:
|230712-G-IA651-3962
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMMA cadets participate in a U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam wardroom event [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Service Beyond Borders: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy cadets explore opportunities with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT