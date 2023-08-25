USMMA cadets visit with U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement members deployed to a U.S. Navy ship in Guam on July 12, 2023. The cadets conducted an internship with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 22:48 Photo ID: 7991815 VIRIN: 230712-G-G0020-2991 Resolution: 1500x2000 Size: 3.69 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMMA cadets visit with U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement members [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.