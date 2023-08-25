USMMA cadets visit with U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement members deployed to a U.S. Navy ship in Guam on July 12, 2023. The cadets conducted an internship with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santos)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 22:48
|Photo ID:
|7991815
|VIRIN:
|230712-G-G0020-2991
|Resolution:
|1500x2000
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMMA cadets visit with U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement members [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Service Beyond Borders: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy cadets explore opportunities with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam
