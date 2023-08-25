USMMA cadets participate in wardroom event at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy cadets stand with Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, and U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet San Nicolas during a wardroom event for the unit on July 12, 2023. The cadets conducted a two-week internship to explore commissioning opportunities after graduation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

Date Taken: 07.12.2023
Location: SANTA RITA, GU