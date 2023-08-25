Richard T. Bissen Jr., right, Maui County Mayor, alongside Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, Assistant Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii and duel status commander of Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) and HIARNG Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii and incident commander visits JTF-50, Operation Ola Hou in support of the Maui wildfire disaster and response efforts in Kihei, Maui, Aug. 26, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, and Reserve, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 7991741 VIRIN: 230826-Z-UF566-1270 Resolution: 5554x3703 Size: 14.7 MB Location: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maui Mayor Bissen Visits JTF-50 Command in Support of Maui Wildfire Response Efforts [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.