Maui Mayor Bissen Visits JTF-50 Command in Support of Maui Wildfire Response Efforts

Hawaii National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Zandra O. Fox, left, Command Senior Enlisted Leader and incident command sergeant major, receives an operations briefing by Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Col. Barbara P. Tucker, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) commander of personnel management operations and Maj. Natalie Hayes, executive officer of JTF-50 personnel management operations during her visit to JTF-50, Operation Ola Hou, in support of the Maui wildfire disaster and response efforts in Kihei, Maui, Aug. 26, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, and Reserve, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

