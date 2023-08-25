Maui Mayor Bissen Visits JTF-50 Command in Support of Maui Wildfire Response Efforts

Leaders of the Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), Operation Ola Hou, conduct daily current operations briefings in support of the Maui wildfire disaster and response efforts in Kihei, Maui, Aug. 26, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, and Reserve, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

