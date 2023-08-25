Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maui Mayor Bissen Visits JTF-50 Command in Support of Maui Wildfire Response Efforts [Image 7 of 10]

    Maui Mayor Bissen Visits JTF-50 Command in Support of Maui Wildfire Response Efforts

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Capt. Ramon H. Garza, the current operations battle captain, briefs leaders of Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), Operation Ola Hou, during a daily current operations briefing in support of the Maui wildfire disaster and response efforts in Kihei, Maui, Aug. 26, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, and Reserve, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 20:43
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US 
    This work, Maui Mayor Bissen Visits JTF-50 Command in Support of Maui Wildfire Response Efforts [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    HING
    JTF-50
    HawaiiWildfires23

