WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (July 22, 2023) Cmdr. John F. San Angelo, administrative officer, Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, recites the oath of office from Rear Adm. Grafton D. "Chip". Chase, Jr., commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, during his promotion ceremony held at Navy Reserve Center, West Palm Beach, July 22, 2023. San Angelo promotes to the rank of commander after 21 years of Naval service through both the enlisted and officer ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 16:36 Photo ID: 7991690 VIRIN: 230722-N-RF885-1112 Resolution: 5440x3626 Size: 3.39 MB Location: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.