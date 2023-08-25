Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach [Image 4 of 5]

    Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach

    WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (July 22, 2023) Cmdr. John F. San Angelo, administrative officer, Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, recites the oath of office from Rear Adm. Grafton D. "Chip". Chase, Jr., commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, during his promotion ceremony held at Navy Reserve Center, West Palm Beach, July 22, 2023. San Angelo promotes to the rank of commander after 21 years of Naval service through both the enlisted and officer ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 16:36
    Photo ID: 7991690
    VIRIN: 230722-N-RF885-1112
    Resolution: 5440x3626
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach
    Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach
    Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach
    Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach
    Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    Promotion Ceremony
    West Palm Beach
    5th Fleet
    USNAVYRESERVE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT