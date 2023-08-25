Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (July 22, 2023) Capt. Jimmy Toal, commodore, 2nd Navy Expeditionary Logistics Regiment, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex, Virginia, left, Rear Adm. Grafton D. “Chip" Chase, commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, center, and Cmdr. John F. San Angelo, administrative officer, Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, salute as the Navy Reserve Center, West Palm Beach Color Guard team parades the flags during a promotion ceremony held inside the base's drill hall, July 22, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

