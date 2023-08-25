Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach [Image 1 of 5]

    Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach

    WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (July 22, 2023) Capt. Jimmy Toal, commodore, 2nd Navy Expeditionary Logistics Regiment, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex, Virginia, left, Rear Adm. Grafton D. “Chip" Chase, commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, center, and Cmdr. John F. San Angelo, administrative officer, Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, salute as the Navy Reserve Center, West Palm Beach Color Guard team parades the flags during a promotion ceremony held inside the base's drill hall, July 22, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rear Admiral
    Color Guard
    Promotion Ceremony
    West Palm Beach
    USNAVYRESERVE

