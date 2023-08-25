Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (July 22, 2023) The Navy Reserve Center, West Palm Beach Color Guard team parades the flags during a promotion ceremony inside the base's drill hall, July 22, 2023. Cmdr. John F. San Angelo, administrative officer, Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces,promotes to the rank of commander after 21 years of Naval service through both the enlisted and officer ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

