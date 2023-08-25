Promotion Ceremony NRC West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (July 22, 2023) Capt. Jimmy Toal, commodore, 2nd Navy Expeditionary Logistics Regiment, Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown-Cheatham Annex, Virginia, left, and Cmdr. John F. San Angelo, administrative officer, Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center, laugh at a story Rear Adm. Grafton D. "Chip" Chase, Jr., commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, shares during San Angelo's promotion ceremony held at Navy Reserve Center, West Palm Beach, July 22, 2023. San Angelo promotes to the rank of commander after 21 years of Naval service through both the enlisted and officer ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

