VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Night Flight Operations at RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cole McCorkendale, a UH-1Y Venom crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, monitors navigation equipment in-flight while supporting a raid in Blythe, Arizona, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 18, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

