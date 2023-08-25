VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Night Flight Operations at RUT

Lightning is observed during a while Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit support a raid in Blythe, Arizona, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 18, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
