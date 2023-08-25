VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Night Flight Operations at RUT

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom pilots assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, walk across the airfield at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, in preparation for night flight operations supporting a raid during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Aug. 18, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

