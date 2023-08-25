U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare a UH-1Y Venom for flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, supporting a raid during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 18, 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 15:03
|Photo ID:
|7991676
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-NI401-1145
|Resolution:
|6742x4497
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Night Flight Operations at RUT [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
