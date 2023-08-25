Pacific Partnership 2023: ROK Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) Hosts Reception in the Philippines

LA UNION, Philippines (Aug. 25. 2023) – Capt. Claudine Caluori (right), Pacific Partnership 2023 mission commander, toasts to Pacific Partnership 2023 during Republic of Korea Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) reception during Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 25. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Madison Kwok)

Date Taken: 08.25.2023
Location: SAN FERNANDO, LUZON, PH