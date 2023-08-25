Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2023: ROK Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) Hosts Reception in the Philippines [Image 11 of 13]

    Pacific Partnership 2023: ROK Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) Hosts Reception in the Philippines

    SAN FERNANDO, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Ensign Madison Kwok 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LA UNION, Philippines (Aug. 25. 2023) – Capt. Claudine Caluori (center), Pacific Partnership 2023 mission commander, poses for a photo during Republic of Korea Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) reception for Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 25. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Madison Kwok)

