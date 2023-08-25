LA UNION, Philippines (Aug. 25. 2023) – Republic of Korea Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) sailors and Pacific Partnership 2023 staff, pose for a photo during a reception during Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 25. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Madison Kwok)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 00:46
|Photo ID:
|7991423
|VIRIN:
|230825-N-LB891-1079
|Resolution:
|4789x3442
|Size:
|12.22 MB
|Location:
|SAN FERNANDO, LUZON, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: ROK Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) Hosts Reception in the Philippines [Image 13 of 13], by ENS Madison Kwok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
