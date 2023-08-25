Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2023: ROK Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) Hosts Reception in the Philippines [Image 6 of 13]

    Pacific Partnership 2023: ROK Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) Hosts Reception in the Philippines

    SAN FERNANDO, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Ensign Madison Kwok 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LA UNION, Philippines (Aug. 25. 2023) – Republic of Korea Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) sailors perform at a reception aboard Cheon Ja Bong during Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 25. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Madison Kwok)

