Pacific Partnership 2023: ROK Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) Hosts Reception in the Philippines

LA UNION, Philippines (Aug. 25. 2023) – Republic of Korea Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) sailors perform at a reception aboard Cheon Ja Bong during Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 25. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Madison Kwok)

Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Location: SAN FERNANDO, LUZON, PH