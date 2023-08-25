From Left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, inspects the troops during the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kevin Reece)

