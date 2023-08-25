Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change Of Command [Image 4 of 6]

    Change Of Command

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Reece 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Yun commander of 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division stands with his formation during the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kevin Reece)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 20:46
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division
    Change of Command
    Tropic Lightning
    Strike Hard
    America's Pacific Division

