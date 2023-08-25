25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General

Photo By Spc. Mariah Aguilar | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans gives a speech at the division change of command...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Mariah Aguilar | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans gives a speech at the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii hosted a Division Change of Command Ceremony Aug. 25, 2023, at the installation’s historic Weyand Field.



The ceremony was held to honor U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan as the outgoing 25th Inf. Div. and USARHAW commanding general, and welcome U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans as the incoming 25th Inf. Div. and USARHAW commanding general.



Ryan served as the Division commanding general from July 2021 to August 2023. During his tenure as commander, Ryan oversaw several Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotations, deployed 25th Inf. Div. forces throughout the Indo-Pacific as a part of Operation Pathways, and led Task Force Ohana, providing support to Soldiers, families, and the local community.



“I stood here, and I spoke two years ago about commanding with the Hawaiian values of Ha’aha’a and Alaka’i in mind,” said Ryan about his time as the 25th Inf. Div. commanding general. “To be humble and modest, to respect others, to persevere and to lead with courage and commitment. What an honor it has been to serve with you.”



Ryan will move on to become the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, in Washington D.C. He thanked his family, loved ones, and mentors for their support.



“Family is important in Hawaii,” said Ryan. “To have family here as part of my change of command, and the people I celebrate it with and actually execute it with such as Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson and Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, both of whom I’ve known for decades, is really important. It makes this pretty easy because you know what you’ve dedicated yourself to for the past two years is in good hands.”



Ryan welcomed Evans to his new position, as this marks the third time Ryan and Evans have changed command positions.



“Marcus Evans has been my teammate for the last 25 years,” said Ryan. “I’m nothing if not utterly envious of him today. He and Kelly are very simply joining the greatest Division in the Army.”



Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command.



“Thank you for this opportunity to command in this Division,” said Evans. “Joe and Julie, Kelly and I can’t thank you enough for this transition, and more importantly for you all’s friendship over the years. Thank you both for what your leadership and service has meant to this Division and to our Army. All the best in your next assignment.”



Evans has multiple operational deployments, has served in Airborne, Ranger, Light Infantry and Mechanized formations, and has previously commanded the NATO Special Operations Component Command – Afghanistan, the 75th Ranger Regiment, and the forward deployed Joint Special Operations Task Force.



“I’m truly blessed to be a part of such an incredible unit such as the Tropic Lightning Division,” said Evans. “I look forward to serving alongside you all.”