U.S. Army Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division salute, rendering honors during the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Xavier Brunson Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kevin Reece)

