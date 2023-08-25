FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Col. Stephanie Mont, commander, Public Health Command, Central, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony for U.S. Army Public Health Activity - Fort Hood (Fort Cavazos name change pending) at the III Corps headquarters Aug. 21. (U.S. Army Photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 14:26 Photo ID: 7990635 VIRIN: 210823-A-JC790-2467 Resolution: 4032x2683 Size: 978.82 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Health Activity changes leaders [Image 5 of 5], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.