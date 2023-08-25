Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Health Activity changes leaders [Image 2 of 5]

    Public Health Activity changes leaders

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    – Lt. Col. Luke Lindaman receives the guidon Col. Stephanie Mont, commander, Public Health Command – Central, in a change of command ceremony for the U.S. Army Public Health Activity – Fort Hood (Fort Cavazos name change pending) at the III Corps headquarters Aug. 21. (U.S. Army Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Health Activity changes leaders [Image 5 of 5], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

