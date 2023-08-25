FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Lt. Col. Luke Lindaman, incoming commander, U.S. Army Public Health Activity stands before the audience with Col. Stephanie Mont, commander, commander, Public Health Command – Central, and former PHA commander Lt. Col. Sheila Medina during a change of command ceremony in which she took command from Medina at the III Corps headquarters Aug. 21. (U.S. Army Photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs)
Public Health Activity changes leaders
