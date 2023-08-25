FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Lt. Col. Luke Lindaman, incoming commander, U.S. Army Public Health Activity stands before the audience with Col. Stephanie Mont, commander, commander, Public Health Command – Central, and former PHA commander Lt. Col. Sheila Medina during a change of command ceremony in which she took command from Medina at the III Corps headquarters Aug. 21. (U.S. Army Photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 14:26 Photo ID: 7990633 VIRIN: 210823-A-JC790-2446 Resolution: 4284x3306 Size: 1.83 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Health Activity changes leaders [Image 5 of 5], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.