Public Health Activity changes leaders

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The U.S. Army Public Health Activity – Fort Hood (official name change to PHA-Fort Cavazos pending) welcomed incoming commander Lt. Col. Luke Lindaman and bid farewell to Lt. Col. Sheila Medina in a change of command at the III Corps headquarters Aug. 21.

In her comments to the audience presiding officer, Col. Stephanie Mont, commander, Public Health Command – Central gave them a little insight on just how important this public health activity is.

“This public health activity consists of over 200 personnel at 29 geographically separate installations responsible for providing service and support across eight States, on every single Army, Navy, Airforce, Space Force and Marine Corps installation, said Mont. “They do this in a resource challenged environments, on some of the military’s most austere locations within the continental United States. They ensure the readiness of government animals for their missions and the protect the health of service members and their families through veterinary preventative medicine and food protection measures every day.”

These Soldiers do this while also ensuring their readiness to deploy where needed globally she added.

A family nurse practitioner, Medina explained that prior to being the commander she wasn’t really aware of all that the public health activity did and thought that it couldn’t be any harder than working in the emergency room with providers and medics every day.

“I gained an appreciation really fast for what each of you did,” said Medina. “I tried to reflect and think back to why I never really heard about vet services, and I immediately came up with the answer, it’s because you are so amazing and good at your job.”

Animals are being cared for and nobody’s getting food poisoning and it’s all because of you, she added.

Medina will move on to become the chief of clinical operations U.S. Army Central.

Mont stated that Medina faced every challenge head on, embraced her people, fought for resources and made tough decisions, and thanked her and her family for being there for her and supporting her every day ensuring she was ready to take command.

“Team Medina is a wonderful Army family,” said Mont.

Lindaman arrives from Force Health Protection for Southern European Task Force – Africa where he was the Chief.

“As I take this charge and lead this organization into its next chapter, I have one promise to each and every one of you regardless of you position within the organization that I will continue to look,” said Lindaman. “I look forward to learning and obviously enjoying working with every single one of you.”

“When our nation needs forward deployed veterinary personnel, the Army veterinary service answers that call and provides that same high quality veterinary medical and veterinary public health and food safety support wherever needed,” said Mont.