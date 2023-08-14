A walk through the past: Okinawa residents visit historical sites on Kadena

An Okinawa City resident looks into the old hospital cave during a historical site tour of Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. Thirty-nine residents attended the historical site tour as part of a peace campaign led by Okinawa City, teaching the history of the Battle of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

