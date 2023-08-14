Okinawa City residents look at a plaque marking the location of Ukuda Primary School during a historical site tour of Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. Thirty-nine residents attended the historical site tour as part of a peace campaign led by Okinawa City, teaching the history of the Battle of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 02:39 Photo ID: 7989709 VIRIN: 230817-F-VQ804-1018 Resolution: 7673x5115 Size: 23.49 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A walk through the past: Okinawa residents visit historical sites on Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.